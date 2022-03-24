Chiefs signing former Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling to 3-year, $30M deal

On the same day that Tyrek Hill was introduced as the Miami Dolphins, the Kansas City Chiefs are bringing in a reinvention to help transform him.

The Chiefs are signing former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a three-year, $30 million deal, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network’s Tom Pelicero reported Thursday. MVS will receive $18 million in the first two years of the contract, and the deal has incentives to reach a maximum of $36 million.

Head Shipping Hill for the Dolphins on Wednesday and with all his field-stretching skills, Kansas City has made its first move to regroup its trademark high-octane offense with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.