Chiefs To Sign WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Barely a day later they did business tyrek hill For the Dolphins, the major will sign one of the remaining top wide receivers in the market. Marquez Valdes-Scantling Committed to Kansas City on three-year deal, NFL.com’s Tom Pelicero Tweets, The chiefs have since announced the move.

Former Packers Deep Threat agreed to a three-year deal worth $30MM. The Packers were still expected to re-sign MVS, but the four-year veteran would go to Missouri. Valdes-Scantling will receive a guaranteed $18MM on deals up to $36MM. With this receiver commitment the Chiefs would have saved a considerable amount of money compared to what Hill had to pay.

Kansas City offered Hill a contract that made him one of the league’s highest paid recipients, but the side…

