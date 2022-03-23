Chiefs trading WR Tyreek Hill to Dolphins for multiple draft picks, including 2022 first-rounder

An incredible era of explosive offensive production has come to an end in Kansas City.
The Chiefs are trading wide receiver Tyrek Hill for the Miami Dolphins in exchange for five draft picks, including a first rounder (29 in total), in the 2022 draft, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelicero reported Wednesday. Dolphins and Chiefs have since declared business. Hill will receive a contract extension with the Dolphins after the trade.
The contract extension was the sticking point that led to a divorce from the Hill Chiefs. The receiver was offered a deal that…