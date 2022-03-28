Chika updates fans after posting disturbing message

Chika has revealed that she recently sought help from a hospital after posting a disturbing message about committing suicide.

Today (March 27), 2020 xxl The freshman returned to Twitter to update her fans with her current status.

“Alive. Want to go home,” she posted.

A few hours later, she posted another update on Twitter.

“Leaving the hospital,” she tweeted. “Not that I should care about updating anyone other than family. I just want to be left alone, if that’s okay. I appreciate the prayers and stuff. Thanks.”

The tweet allowed fans of the Alabama artist to heave a sigh of relief. On March 26, Chika raised red flags after posting a lengthy message about a failed suicide attempt and desire to end his life.

“I went to the top of the Intercontinental, but couldn’t jump. Not because I don’t want to …