Children among dead in rocket attack on Kramatorsk train station used by refugees fleeing war

Dozens of people have been killed, including at least five children, in a Russian rocket attack on a railway station in eastern Ukraine.

The Kramatorsk train station was being used by refugees hoping to flee areas under bombardment in eastern Ukraine.

The exact death toll is currently unclear, the mayor of Kramatorsk said 40 people lost their lives and the director of the Donetsk region put the figure at 50. Another 100 were injured, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Krematoresk Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko said about 4,000 people were at the train station when the explosion occurred at 10.30 a.m.