Children missing from Fort St. John found by police in Ontario

Fort ST. JOHN, BC – The RCMP in British Columbia says two children who were the subject of an Amber Alert were found safe by police in Ontario.

A four-year-old and a 10-month-old from the Fort St. John area were found in Kenora, Ont., a little more than three hours after the alert was activated, a news release said late Saturday.

Mounties said the children were last seen on Thursday morning and believed their 23-year-old mother may have been taken away against her will, and that their father was a suspect.

Police say they…