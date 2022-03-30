Chile vs Uruguay Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channels, Start Times - How to Watch & Stream Major League & College Sports

Chile vs Uruguay Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channels, Start Times – How to Watch & Stream Major League & College Sports

Chile is coming out of a brutal 4-0 defeat to CONMEBOL leader Brazil, but it still has a chance to advance to at least an intercontinental playoff spot towards the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

To advance to the playoffs, Chile must beat Uruguay at home and expect both Peru and Colombia to draw or lose their respective matches.

how to see Chile Vs. Uruguay Today:

Match date: 29 March 2022

Match Time: 7:20 PM ET

TV Channel: Fubo Sports Network 3

live stream Chile Vs. Uruguay On Fubo TV:


