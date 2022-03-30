Chile vs Uruguay Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channels, Start Times – How to Watch & Stream Major League & College Sports

Chile is coming out of a brutal 4-0 defeat to CONMEBOL leader Brazil, but it still has a chance to advance to at least an intercontinental playoff spot towards the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

To advance to the playoffs, Chile must beat Uruguay at home and expect both Peru and Colombia to draw or lose their respective matches.

how to see Chile Vs. Uruguay Today:

Match date: 29 March 2022

Match Time: 7:20 PM ET

Uruguay has already qualified for the World Cup, beating Peru 1–0 at home and beating Giorgione de Arrascaeta to qualify for the World Cup. This makes it three straight wins for light blue Ever since Diego Alonso took over as the head coach of the team for Oscar Washington…