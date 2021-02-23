Chilling twist in nithin check

Young actor Nithin An action thriller film, coming with Czech, slated to hit the screens on 26 February. Controlled by Bhava Creations, Chandrashekhar Yeleti The directorial venture, which was supposed to be out last summer, was delayed due to the coronavirus epidemic. Czech is a crime drama, in which Nitin is playing the role of a prisoner who has been sentenced to death. The pre-release event of the film was held in a grand manner recently and since then, remains a topic of discussion for the film.

Sources close to the makers revealed that Chilling Twist will be interesting in the second half of the check. The chess set and action part of Jail in Nithin Starr are the main attractions of Czech, with Priya Prakash Warrier in the female lead role.

According to the makers, Check is a seat-thriller set against the backdrop of a prison. The film revolves around the story of a prisoner who is serving a death sentence. How he fulfills his mission through a game of chess forms the crucifix of the film.

The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and she is playing the role of a lawyer in Czech. The Nithin starrer marks the debut of Priya Prakash Varrier in Tollywood.