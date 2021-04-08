LATEST

Chilwell and Mount equal Chelsea record set by Lampard and Terry in Porto win

Avatar
By
Posted on
Mason Mount scored his first ever Champions League goal for Chelsea

Mason Mount’s first ever Champions League strike and Ben Chilwell’s late finish handed Chelsea a fine 2-0 quarter-final first-leg win over Porto in Seville.

Mount latched on to Jorginho’s angled ball, spun away from the cover and slotted into the corner in a rare moment of pure quality in Spain.

Mason Mount scored his first ever Champions League goal for Chelsea

AFP

Mason Mount scored his first ever Champions League goal for Chelsea

Wing-back Ben Chilwell then nipped on to a loose ball before rounding Agustin Marchesin and tapping into the empty net to put the Blues in control at the tie’s halfway point.

Chelsea rode their luck at times, with Edouard Mendy producing fine saves to thwart Pepe and Moussa Marega, but ultimately fully merited their first-leg victory.

Mount and Chilwell’s efforts count as away goals, even though both legs of the last-eight tie are being played at Sevilla’s neutral Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium due to coronavirus travel constraints.

At 22 years and 87 days, the England midfielder is the youngest scorer of a Champions League knockout stage goal in the Blues’ history.

Chilwell rounds the Porto keeper to score Chelsea’s second

Getty

Chilwell rounds the Porto keeper to score Chelsea’s second

Chilwell’s strike means both he and Mount are the first English players to score for Chelsea in a Champions League game since the aforementioned Terry and Lampard did so against Napoli in 2012.

For those of you superstitious Blues fans out there, it was the very same year Lampard lifted the famous trophy in Munich after a penalty shoot-out victory.

“We knew it would be a tough game. We kept going, we got the goal in the first half and the second secured a good win,” he told BT Sport . “It’s only half the tie, there’s a second leg to go.

“It’s about time [my first Champions League goal] came. I’ve been waiting patiently. It was a good time for it to come. A good pass by Jorginho, I had space and I hit it.

Terry and Lampard both scored for Chelsea in a win over Napoli in 2012

Getty

Terry and Lampard both scored for Chelsea in a win over Napoli in 2012

“I’m always working on it. I don’t think you can work on it enough. I think I can improve on it and score more goals.

“He [Ben Chilwell] showed great composure. I thought he’d shoot in front of goal but he took it past the keeper. He’ll be buzzing with that.

“After the West Brom game, we put it behind us. We looked briefly at it the next day and moved on. We came into this game with full focus, 100% commitment that we’d win.

“The job’s not done. They’ll fight for the next leg and we’ll have to give it our all. We’ll be ready.”

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
778
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
775
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
766
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
740
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
740
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
734
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
687
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
669
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
623
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
617
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top