Chime partners with virtual tour tech provider EyeSpy360 – Inman

Chime, a developer of sales and marketing technology for the real estate industry, has announced in a press release a partnership with virtual tour content provider EyeSpy360.

EyeSpy360’s tour technology can be integrated by users with Chime’s website management tools, enabling agents to leverage virtual walk-throughs and live tours for listings.

EyeSpy360 allows for up to eight people to tour a home via web browser, and can dynamically label home features and appliances. Interactive hot spots throughout the tour can open up descriptive copy, pictures, links to outside resources and video files.

Chime’s inclusion of virtual tour tech eliminates its customers’ need to consider the large list of available virtual tour providers, which ballooned throughout 2020’s pandemic-driven business demands. EyeSpy360 offers an array of online video tour services, such as agent narration of recorded videos, dollhouse views and room measurements.

EyeSpy360 offers white-labeled tour technology to two major real estate brands’ 3D tour products: eXp and RE/MAX in the U.S. and Canada. It’s also partnered with Californian Association of Realtors (CAR) and the Greater Boston Association of Realtors (GBAR).

“As Virtual Tours become increasingly ubiquitous, agents everywhere will need to have a virtual tour solution as part of their marketing mix,” Andrew Nicholls, CEO of EyeSpy360, said in the press release. “We look forward to working with Chime and its loyal customer base over the coming years.”

Chime’s responsive CRM, website tools, lead generation and transaction smart plans offer agents, teams and brokers a wide array of ways to augment business. It also recently partnered with BrokerMint to provide brokers with robust back-office accounting and financial support.

Mike McGowan, vice president of sales for Chime, said in the release that pandemic’s impact on real estate remains real and that technology like EyeSpy360 can ensure Chime users remain at the top their market.

“Meeting clients where they are – in-person, virtually, or a combination of the two – is an incredible competitive advantage in today’s white hot residential real estate market,” McGowan said. “By partnering with EyeSpy360 we are giving our customers yet another opportunity to capitalize on technology that can increase speed to lead and speed to close.”

Chime customers can find more information about the new partnership at www.chime360tours.com.

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.