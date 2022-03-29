China agreement needed to diversify security ties, says Solomon Islands

Adelaide, Australia – The Solomon Islands is forging closer ties with China as it no longer believes a traditional partner like Australia can meet all of its security needs, the leader of the Pacific island nation said.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogaware Said officials are ready to sign a security deal with China, rejecting criticism that it threatens to escalate tensions in the region. A draft of the security agreement that circulated online last week has worried the US and Australia as it allows China to dock naval ships in the Solomon Islands and use its forces to protect the security of Chinese citizens and key projects. could.