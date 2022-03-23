China completes rocket engine test to launch new lab to under-construction Space Station

The Chinese space station has seen two crewed missions so far with astronauts living in microgravity docking and preparing flying outposts.
Model replica of China’s Long March-5 rocket. (Photo: Reuters)
China has successfully conducted an engine test of its high-thrust oxyhydrogen engine that will propel its Long March-5 rocket into space. The rocket will be used to launch the next Lab module to its under-construction space station, which is currently inhabited by three Chinese taikonauts.
Scientists at China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation developed the engine…