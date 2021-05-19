ENTERTAINMENT

China is not reeling from its antics, stir again on China LAC, know the situation in East Ladakh

After a few months of peace along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) of eastern Ladakh, the People’s Liberation Army of China has once again resumed action. In fact, the Chinese military is conducting military exercises on its side in the depth areas of eastern Ladakh. Seeing this exercise, the Indian Army has also become fully alert and is ready to respond to any action.

Chinese troops are in their traditional areas and in some places they are present at a distance of 100 kilometers. Sources also said that this matter is very important, as the Chinese side is constantly in talks about the hot springs, Gogra Heights, after retreating from both sides of the Pangong area.


Explain that the Chinese had moved to the Eastern Front after withdrawing from their traditional practice areas and since then the military standoff between the two sides has continued. Sources said that it was expected that the Chinese would return to their original location, but they stayed at the forward areas. They have been seen building bunkers in their area and are working to strengthen their infrastructure.

On the other hand, India has also strengthened its position and prepared its troops for the long haul there. The deployment and rotation of additional forces is also underway. Both Indian and Chinese armies have had a large number of troops stationed along the border since last year.

