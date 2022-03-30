China loses World Cup qualifiers, netizens lose patience

On 29 March, China’s men’s football team lost 2–0 to Oman in the third round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The result of the match was another crushing defeat for Chinese football fans.

Whereas on March 24, the draw against Saudi Arabia Chinese fans gave hope to reach the world cupDespite a huge lead against Oman, the team failed to make a single shot on the target.

FT | Oman 2-0 China Oman ended the campaign on a high with a win on the final day of matches, while China slipped to their 6th loss.#Asian Qualifiers , #OMAVCHN pic.twitter.com/JmxVZbYBF5 — #AsianCup2023 (@afcasiancup) 29 March 2022

The defeat was the last in a series of disappointing performances by the team throughout the qualifiers. Picked up just six points, and…