China loses World Cup qualifiers, netizens lose patience

On 29 March, China’s men’s football team lost 2–0 to Oman in the third round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The result of the match was another crushing defeat for Chinese football fans.

Whereas on March 24, the draw against Saudi Arabia Chinese fans gave hope to reach the world cupDespite a huge lead against Oman, the team failed to make a single shot on the target.

The defeat was the last in a series of disappointing performances by the team throughout the qualifiers. Picked up just six points, and…


