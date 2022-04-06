China reports 20,000 daily COVID cases, highest since pandemic’s start

SHANGHAI (AFP) – China reported more than 20,000 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest daily tally given since the start of the pandemic, despite Shanghai being in lockdown at the heart of the virus’ surge.

As cases rise, the country’s “zero-Covid” strategy has come under considerable strain.

Until March, China had kept daily cases low, with localized lockdowns, mass testing and strict restrictions on international travel.

But the caseload has hit thousands per day in recent weeks, with officials saying they detected a mutation of the highly transmissible Omicron variant near Shanghai.

China recorded 20,472 infections on Wednesday, the National Health Commission…