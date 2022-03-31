China Suarez remembers Sofia Sarakani a year after her death with a sweet postcard together

one year after the death of sofia slideher dad, Rickyand one of his best friends, china suarezThe honored,

The designer shared a moving video that highlighted love testimonials from loved onesWhich at the same time honored the memory of the young artist.

After Ricky released this lovely clip, China dedicated to Sophie, one of his best friends, a special post Which shows one of the happiest moments of being together.

China Suarez’s tribute to sofa slide a year after his death

former partner of Benjamin Vicuna Posted on instagram a black and white photo showing it laughing out loud with sofia on the beachIn a vacation together that they knew how to enjoy.

And though he didn’t express himself about it, he said…