China Suarez Shows Incredible Tester In His Dressing Room: “It Came True”

Since then china suarez different from Benjamin Vicunashare how renovate your home,

Although they planned to live in that property together, they moved after separation and she got down to work with the aim of remodeling it,

In this context, after showing the microcinema he had made to watch the film with his children, he revealed that his dream of having a fitting room in your dressing room It turned out to be true.

“I wanted a changing room in my dressing room and it came true”

China Suarez inaugurates a fitting room in her dressing room

In the middle of her dressing room, surrounded by shoes and handbags, you can see a Changing room made of black cloth and lights, Equivalent to most elite clothing stores.

“I wanted a changing room in my dressing room and it came true”counted,…