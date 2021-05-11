China’s Big Tech firms’ shares tumble ahead of quarterly reporting season – South China Morning Post

In March, between its founder Pony Ma Huateng and Beijing’s antitrust authority amid speculation about the company being the next target for an investigation.

Shares of Alibaba, the parent company of the South China Morning Post, were down 2.57 per cent on Tuesday to close at HK$219.53, down from October’s all-time high of HK$309.

The State Administration for Market Regulation on the e-commerce giant in April, closing a months-long antitrust investigation that last year.

The upcoming earnings reports for the March quarter are expected to reveal how Big Tech has been coping with Beijing’s regulatory pressure.

The sharp drop for Chinese tech shares has taken some investors by surprise, given the sector‘s relative strength through the pandemic, according to Hao Hong, head of research at Bocom International.

“A main problem is that their valuations are too high,” Hong said. “Negative catalysts, such as the antitrust investigations, also restricted these stocks’ performance.”

China’s also added to ongoing fears that policymakers will further rein in ultra-loose monetary stimulus amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which has fuelled prices of stocks, raw materials and properties.

It remains unclear how Beijing’s crackdown on the internet industry will pan out.

Shares of , which surpassed Alibaba in terms of annual active buyers in 2020, have declined more than 11 per cent from a month ago, while smartphone giant and electric car rival fell by 5 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively, in the same period.

Smaller tech companies, including Tencent-backed and , slumped in their US trading debut, showing that international investors see risks in investing in Chinese tech stocks, according to Jerric Wu, senior project manager at Kotler Marketing Group China.

“International investors feel the policy risks in and Biden’s China policies,” Wu said.

The threat of Chinese stocks being kicked off US exchanges is also gaining traction, with the Securities and Exchange Commission starting to implement a law – the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act – passed at the end of the Trump administration.

The law lets US regulators review the audits of overseas companies and kick out those who do not comply with the directives of US exchanges.

“[China tech stocks] are already not cheap after last year’s strong performance, and these uncertainties will further prevent their valuations from going up in the short term,” said Bruce Pang, head of macro and strategic research at China Renaissance Securities.

Macro uncertainties, including a rise of Treasury bond yields and inflation, have also burdened Chinese tech stocks, Pang said.