China’s Covid lockdown: Here’s what you need to know

With China battling its biggest Covid wave yet since March, Shanghai is now the biggest hotspot. With all 25 million residents under lockdown, national health care workers and the Chinese military have been sent to boost the city’s response.

On Tuesday, the country recorded more than 20,000 new cases – at the start of the pandemic, the peak of Wuhan in 2020.

While that number is still very low compared to many other countries, it is a dramatic spike for China, which has followed a strict zero-Covid strategy that aims to contain all outbreaks by using border controls, mass testing, quarantines and and the chain of transmission is to be stamped. Tough lockdown.

The sustainability of that policy is now in question, as new, highly-contagious COVID variants continue to spread across the country…