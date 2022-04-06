China’s leisure tourism revenue up 39.2% of pre-epidemic level

Shanghai and other parts of China remained under lockdowns or travel restrictions during a long holiday weekend in early April, bringing the official count of tourism revenue to just over a third of what it was before the pandemic.

BEIJING — As mainland China deals with its worst Covid-19 outbreak in two years, a measure of consumer spending has fallen to levels not seen since the initial shock of the pandemic.

Travel restrictions and lockdowns in districts or cities discouraged people from officially traveling on a Sunday-Tuesday holiday.

And for those who do venture outside, their tourism spending recovers to just over a third, or 39.2%, of the level seen during the holiday in 2019, according to the Ministry of Culture and…