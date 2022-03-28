Barnaby Joyce looks serious as he stares at something out of frame.

China’s Solomon Islands naval base security draft agreement designed to ‘scare’ Australia, says Joyce

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has suggested that China wants a naval base in the Solomon Islands to “intimidate” Australia or “restrict our ability to move”.

Mr Joyce also denied that the government was surprised when a draft security agreement between the two countries was leaked last week, saying Australian intelligence agencies’ developments were “all over”.

Leader of the Opposition in the Solomon Islands, Matthew Valle, has criticized Australia’s response to the growing security cooperation between the two countries.

