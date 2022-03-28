China’s Solomon Islands naval base security draft agreement designed to ‘scare’ Australia, says Joyce

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has suggested that China wants a naval base in the Solomon Islands to “intimidate” Australia or “restrict our ability to move”.

The draft agreement will provide a framework for the Chinese military presence in the Solomon Islands Scott Morrison said the agreement was a “reminder of the constant pressure and dangers” in the region.

Mr Joyce also denied that the government was surprised when a draft security agreement between the two countries was leaked last week, saying Australian intelligence agencies’ developments were “all over”.

Leader of the Opposition in the Solomon Islands, Matthew Valle, has criticized Australia’s response to the growing security cooperation between the two countries.