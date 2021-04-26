Chinese Super League Dream 11 Team Prediction Lineups Kick-Off Results GZC vs CHQ Live Score

In Chinese language Tremendous League 2020-21, right now we have now workforce Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic enjoying towards the workforce Guangzhou Metropolis at Tuexiushan Stadium, Guangzhou. The match is scheduled to be performed at 05:30 pm. Let’s begin right now’s prediction with workforce CHQ who’s going to play its second match within the match. The workforce has just lately performed a match towards the workforce Shandong Taishan the place the opposing workforce scored 1 level and workforce CHQ failed to attain any aim and misplaced the match.

The workforce is at eighth place within the league rating. On the opposite aspect, workforce GZC has performed a match on twentieth April towards the workforce Guangzhou the place each the groups scored one aim and the match was declared a draw. The workforce GZC is at fifth place within the league standings. Let’s check out the reside rating of groups.

GZC vs CHQ Reside Rating:

Match: GZC vs CHQ Chinese language Tremendous League 2020-21

Date: twenty sixth April

Time: 05:00 pm

Venue: Tuexiushan Stadium, Guangzhou

Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic Squad:

Yin Congyao, Lu Xiangyong, Zhang Xingbo, Hu Xingyu, Jie Chen, Huang Xiyang, Wu Qing, Feng Jin, Xu Wu, Su Lei, Zhang Xiang, Deng Haotian, He Siwei, Dostonbek Tursunov, Chen Zhao, Baxtiyar Pezila, Deng gXiaofei , He Siwei, Pan Lengthy, Jiang Shenglong, Yang Shuai, Solar Kai, Fernandinho, Deng Jiaxing, Tianpeng Wen, Miller Bolanos

Guangzhou Squad:

Wang Peng, Wu Chengru, Chang Feiya, Chun Lok Tan, Zeng Chao, Gustav Svensson, Guilherme, Chungui Ye, Li Tixiang, Mousa Dembele, Jown Cardona, Fan Yunlong, Zhang Gong, Huang Zhengyu, Wang Huapeng, Zhang Jinliang, Cheng Yuelei , Yuchen Zhou, Lomh Wenhao, Zhang Jinliang, Yang Xiaotian, Tang Miao, Jiang Jihong, Yi Teng, Jin Bo, Tiago De Leonco, Wen Yongjun, Chen Zhizhao, Wang Peng, Fu Yuncheng

GZC vs CHQ Dream 11 Prediction:

The workforce GZC is main by profitable their first match within the match. The important thing gamers of workforce GZC will likely be Chugui Ye who’s the ahead participant and scored one aim within the match. He’s extra more likely to be the workforce captain. The midfield participant will likely be Chugui Yeis who’s the very best offensive participant within the league. The important thing gamers of workforce CHQ will likely be Deng Xiaofei who has rating one aim within the match and extra more likely to be the workforce captain. The ahead participant will likely be Pan Lengthy and Yang Shuai and the defender participant will likely be Fan Weixiang. There’s a excessive likelihood of workforce GZC profitable right now’s match.