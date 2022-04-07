Chipping Norton, Voronora, Bonnet Bay SES evacuation orders issued; Camden and Picton warnings issued

He warned that Sydney residents “have a long way to go” before the system is cleared. “Even when it comes out in some parts, as we said earlier, there is a real risk of river flooding.

“We really ask the community to stay alert, to be aware of our surroundings, to live across warnings as they should be.”

On Thursday morning, a man was to be rescued by SES after he was washed away in floodwaters at Devlins Creek in Epping, northwest of Sydney. Two NSW SES teams were dispatched to find the man, who is now safe and sound.

Sydney recorded its average annual rainfall of 1213 mm on Thursday morning, up from 1223.8 mm in just three months.