Chiranjeevi and KTR accept Sharwanand’s invitation: Shriram’s program

Sriram Is an upcoming Telugu film featuring young actors Sharwanand Is playing the lead role and will appear in the role of a farmer. Sriram’s producers are going to organize pre-release events and promotional events and Megastar Chiranjeevi and TRS Executive Chairman KTR will attend the event as chief guests respectively.

The Srikaranam press program was held in Hyderabad on the occasion of Sharavanand’s birthday yesterday and the actor revealed that Sriram’s pre-release show will be on March 8 and Chiranjeevi will attend it, while another promotional event on the 9th will include KTR .

Priyanka Arul Mohan is the lead lady in the Sharavanand starrer Shriram and is directed by Kishore Reddy, and is produced by Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the banner of 14 Reels Plus, while the music is composed by Mickey J. Mayer. Cinematography is moderated by Jay Yuvraju. The film based on farmers also features Sai Kumar in pivotal roles. Sriram will hit theaters on March 11.

On others, Sharwanand is currently working with RX 100’s Ajay Bhupathi, famous for the upcoming action drama Maha Samudram, which also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth in the lead roles.

