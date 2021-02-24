Chiranjeevi dominated Rajamouli

ENTERTAINMENT

SS Rajamouli Currently engaged in his directorial venture RRR with Junior NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles. Apart from RRR, Ram Charan is also working with his father Megastar Chiranjeevi In the social message oriented film Acharya Jo Koratala is being starred by Shiva. Initially, Rajamouli wanted to wrap up RRR’s entire shoot by the end of March, but now as per the latest reports, the shoot will be completed in the month of April and the reason behind it is Megastar Chiranjeevi.

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Rangasthalam fame Ram Charan starrer Acharya is set to hit theaters on May 9 and RRR will hit theaters on October 13. So Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan asked SS Rajamouli to pursue the shooting of RRR. First Ram Charan will complete the shoot of Acharya and later he will join the set of RRR in April. Apparently, the shoot of two songs featuring Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt is pending and Rajamouli can perform in April.

RVR, which is handled by DVV Danayya, also stars Ajay Devgn, Shria Saran, Samuthirakani, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson in pivotal roles.

