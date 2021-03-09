ENTERTAINMENT

Chiranjeevi: Sharwanand is like another Ram Charan for me

Megastar Chiranjeevi Accepted SharwanandInvited and greeted Shriram, the pre-release event to be held in Khammam tomorrow. On the occasion, megastar Chiranjeevi took over the mic and said, “Sharavanand is like another Ram Charan for me. He was always with my son Ram Charan and spent a lot of time in our house since childhood. Ever since his debut as an actor in the Telugu film industry, he has grown a lot and I am happy for him. Sharwanand did not express to me whether he was interested in acting. We worked together for Thums Up Advertising. He played a brief role in the film Shankar Dada MBBS.

Sharwanand also revealed that after the trailer was released, Ram Charan liked, who asked his father Chiranjeevi to grace the pre-release ceremony. Sai Ra Narasimha Reddy star Chiranjeevi watched 9 minutes of the film Sriram before giving his green signal to attend the event.

Sharwanand also said, “Chiranjeevi Garu told me one thing, which I will never forget. If the power is strong, God will change your destiny. “

Sriram will have another event in Hyderabad today in which TRS acting president KTR will participate.

Sriram, starring by debutant Kishore, is set to hit theaters on March 11.

