Chiru, KTR, Shriram to participate in events: Sharwanand – TheMiracleTech

The Srikaranam press program is held today in Hyderabad on the occasion of the birthday of Nayak Sharwanand.

Sharwa revealed that Shriram’s release ceremony will be held on 8th of this month and Chiranjeevi will attend it, with TRS working president KTR at another promotional event on 9th.

The young hero says that he felt it as his responsibility to do this film when he first heard the story. “It is really my responsibility to do this film. We will not get such stories again. Kishore came up with a great script. “

Sharwa said that he got a call from Ram Charan after the trailer was released and asked me if he could lend his support for the film.

Chiranjeevi agreed to attend the pre-release ceremony of 8th in Khammam. KTR will hold another promotional event on the 9th day in Hyderabad.

Regarding her actress, Sharwanand said, “Priyanka is going to be the next big star.”

The film Sriram is scheduled to be released in theaters on the 11th of this month.

