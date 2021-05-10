Chithi 10th May 2021 Written Update: Venba gets emotional

Chithi Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Kavin feeding food to Venba. Navin says that he has never seen such a romantic revenge in his life. Later Gowri comes to Venba and praises her. Gowri uses the dialogue which Navin usually uses. Venba gets shocked and thinks that Navin spoiled Gowri too. Gowri says that Yazhini and Mallika were happy thinking everything is going in their favor, but Venba teached them a good lesson. Gowri wishes that no one be able to separate Venba and Kavin. Venba gets emotional and hugs Gowri.

Venba says that Gowri supports her going against her own daughter, Yazhini. Gowri badmouthes Yazhini. Venba says that Yazhini isn’t bad, she has become bad because she can’t get her love, Kavin. Venba assures Gowri that she will change Yazhini’s heart and find a good match for her. Gowri gets glad hearing Venba and says that Venba is very good at heart. She wants good even for her enemy. Gowri reminds Venba that she should convince Kavin to sleep in their bedroom. Gowri gives some tips for a successful married life.

Venba hears Yazhini lamenting in her room. Yazhini says that it’s hard to understand Kavin. He keeps changing his mind. Yazhini says that she is confident that Kavin loves her, but Venba is doing something to change Kavin’s mind. Venba comes inside Yazhini’s room. Venba says that Yazhini shouldn’t speak loudly else Kavin would hear her talks and may think bad about her. Yazhini shouts at Venba and asks her to get out. Venba mocks Yazhini. She shows the photo that she clicked while Kavin feeding her. She says that Yazhini can never separate her from Kavin and advises to get married with the match that she and Kavin will find for her.

Yazhini accuses Venba that she snatched Kavin from her. Venba says that she got fed up hearing the same story from her. Venba further says that it’s not important whom we love, but with whom the destiny wants to unite us. Yazhini says that there are two months for their challenge to end. She challenges to separate Kavin and Venba in these two months. Venba also challenges to fail Yazhini’s plan and get her married. Venba leaves from there. Gowri overhears their conversation and is impressed with Venba’s talk.

Venba brings dinner for Kavin. Navin acts as Kavin and shouts at Venba, but the latter catches his lie. Venba says that she can easily recognize Kavin. Navin asks how she found that he’s not Kavin. That time Kavin comes out of the washroom taking shower. Venba looks at Kavi and says that she can recognize Kavin with the way he looks at her. Whenever he looks at her lovingly, she will hear a romantic song and also his look has the ability to attract her towards him. Venba and Kavin share an eyelock. Kavin breaks the eyelock and asks Venba to serve the dinner.

Yazhini fumes thinking that Venba challenged her once again. She decides to show Venba her place. Other side, Kavin and Navin are having dinner. Navin praises Venba’s cooking talent. Kavin tells that he has teached Venba cooking and teases Venba. Venba denies it.

The episode ends.