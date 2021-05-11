Chithi 11th May 2021 Written Update: Navin lands in trouble

Chithi Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Venba telling Navin that she doesn’t like him growing closer to Yazhini. Yazhini is thinking that he’s Kavin and she will get heartbroken when she will learn the truth. Venba adds that Kavin will not look at any other girl leaving her and warns Navin to not spoil Kavin’s image. Navin assures that he will stay away from Yazhini. Navin notices that Kavin isn’t smiling. He whispers to Venba that he will help her to sort out their differences. Kavin asks Navin to mind his own business. Venb says that Kavin is still angry with her and they argue.

Yazhini decides to check what Kavin is doing and goes to his room. Yazhini opens the room door calling out Kavin and gets irritated seeing Venba feeding food to Kavin. Navin is hiding. Venba taunts Yazhini for entering a couple’s room without knocking. Yazhini complains to Kavin that Venba is taunting her. Kavin asks Yazhini to behave well with Venba. Yazhini asks Kavin how he can change like that. Venba intervenes and says that she fought with Kavin for feeding food to Yazhini and Kavin apologized to her by falling on her feet. Kavin gets shocked hearing this, but he nods yes without any option. Venba thinks that untill Yazhini is in the room, Navin can’t finish his dinner and wonders how to make Yazhini leave the room. Venba reminds Kavin that she usually kisses him after dinner. She goes closer to him and plants a kiss on his forehead. Yazhini leaves from there getting annoyed. Navin finish his dinner. Venba remembers that Gowri asked her to convince Kavin to sleep in their bedroom and wonders what to do.

Gowri prays to God for Dharma’s recovery.

Dharma gets emotional seeing Gowri’s care for him. Gowri tells Dharma that she prayed for Yazhini and asks why Yazhini is changed like that. She asks whether they failed to give a good upbringing to Yazhini. Gowri then tells that she also prayed to God for Kavin and Venba’s relationship. Gowri then praises Venba and Saradha’s upbringing. Dharma prays to God to return him his voice back so that he can tell the truth to Gowri.

Venba says to Navin that he can sleep in the room, she will sleep in the hall. Venba gets ready to leave, but Navin stops her

asking why she needs to sleep in the hall. Kavin asks to let Venba sleep in the hall else she will torture them talking. Venba gets angry and takes the pillow. Navin stops Venba again. He says that they don’t need to sleep separately because of him. He will sleep in the guestroom and he will manage if anyone questions him.

Gowri notices Kabvin (Navin) going to the guestroom. Gowri calls out Kavin and asks why he’s sleeping in the guestroom. Navin says that he’s getting sleep in his room. Gowri says that Kavin is doing wrong. Mallika and Yazhini come out of their room hearing Gowri’s voice. Venba and Kavin also hear Gowri and get tensed.

The episode ends.