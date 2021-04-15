Chithi 15th April 2021 Written Update: Kavin leaves the house

Chithi Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.web

The episode begins with Kavin shouting at Venba. Kavin tells that he overheard Venba and Mallika’s dialog. He asks Venba why she promised to Yazhini that she is not going to to consummate her marriage. Venba says crying that Yazhini badmouthed her. She informed that her love is true the place’s her(Venba) love is faux and she or he trapped Kavin for cash. Yazhini challenged her first. She mentioned that she will be able to change Kavin’s coronary heart in 6 moths. She(Venba) informed Yazhini that even after a 12 months she gained’t be capable of change Kavin’s coronary heart and promised to not consummate her marriage till that. Kavin scolds Venba and says that she cheated him. Venba says that she’s harmless. Kavin denies and says that he’s harmless. He received cheated each evening by her. He liked her greater than his mom, however she cheated him in return. He hits his head on the wall to punish himself for loving her. Kavin says that he’s leaving the home and going to kill himself. He goes downstairs. Venba goes after him calling out Kavin.

Kavin goes to Mallika and says that their honeymoon plan is cancelled. Venba betrayed him. He doesn’t need to see even her face. Mallika asks what occurred. Kavin says that she additionally is aware of about it. Venba promised to Yazhini with out serious about him. Yazhini intervenes and says that she’s harmless. Venba challenged her and blames Venba. Mallika helps Yazhini. Venba denies and cries saying that Yazhini is mendacity. Gowri says that each Yazhini and Venba are improper. Kavin says that he can by no means forgive Venba for what she did with him and walks out of the home. Venba goes after him begging to forgive her. Kavin sits within the automobile and drives off ignoring Venba’s pleads. Venba runs after the automobile. She shouts asking why he can’t forgive her leaving his ego apart and asks if his love for her is a deceive. She shouts in the future he’ll perceive her and comes again to her. She cries exhausting.

Gowri says to Mallika that she may’ve stopped Kavin from leaving the home. Mallika says that she is aware of her son, he’ll come again as soon as his anger will settle down. Yazhini is completely satisfied that Venba and Kavin’s honeymoon journey received canceled and thanks Mallika for a similar.

Ravi calls Venba to investigate when they are going to attain the airport. Venba cries and says that every part is over now. Kavin leraned in regards to the reality. Yazhini manipulated Kavin and put all of the balme on her. Kavin received livid along with her and left house. She requests Ravi to seek out Kavin and produce him house. Ravi agrees.

Gowri worries about Venba. Yazhini asks Gowri why she’s bothering about Venba. Simply then Venba is available in. Mallika stops her and says that she ruined her household’s happiness. Venba requests her to not rub salt on her wounds. Mallika taunts Venba. Yazhini says that Kavin is livid with Venba and never along with her(Yazhini). She then asks whether or not Venba will go away the home or cling herself down. Mallika laughs and says any respectful lady will do anybody these two. Venba cries and runs upstairs. Gowri says to Mallika and Yazhini that they’re doing very improper. Venba grew to become the daughter of this home ever since she married Kavin and so they shouldn’t humiliate her like this. Mallika and Yazhini look on.

Kavin is driving the automobile in excessive velocity remembering Yazhini’s phrases. He says that he liked Venba actually, however she cheated him. Different facet Ravi is in search of Kavin. Ravi telephones Kavin, however he cuts the decision. Kavin reaches the seashore and will get into the water. Venba is anxious about Kavin and tries to contact him.

The episode ends.