Chithi 17th April 2021 Written Update: Kavin decides to confront Mallika for hiding the truth

The episode begins with Navin telling Kavin the love story of their mother and father. Navin says that their dad, Mohanraja and Dharma are enterprise pals. Whereas visiting Dharma’s home, Mohanraj met Mallika and fell in love together with her. They received married and led a contented life. A fB of Mohanraj taking good care of a pregnant Mallika is proven. Navin additional says that their dad achieved lot of success in his life after their mother entered his life. Kavin asks how they received separated. Navin says that Mohanraj is an honnest particular person and needs to do all the pieces in proper approach, precisely reverse to Mallika’s nature. When Mallika was pregnant, Mohanraj couldn’t spend high quality time together with her due to his enterprise work. The variations between them elevated and Mallika appealed for divorce and so they received separated. Mallika gave delivery for twins boys. Mallika took Kavin together with her whereas Mohanraj took Navin with him. Mohanraj by no means revealed any particulars about Mallika to Navin, till he received teased within the faculty for not realizing his mom’s identify. Kavin says that at the very least he is aware of this a lot info, however Mallika didn’t even inform him that he has a brother. Kavin wished to go residence instantly and query Mallika, however he hesitates as a result of he left the home preventing with Venba. Navin will get blissful realizing that Kavin is married. Navin convinces Kavin to go residence.

On the best way Kavin tells Navin that Mallika is all the pieces for him and he received harm realizing that she had hidden such a giant reality from him. Navin asks if Mallika discovered a match for him and received him married. Kavin tells that his marriage was an adventurous one. Different aspect Venba is frightened about Kavin and calls him, however Kavin cuts the decision. Navin asks who’s calling him. Kavin says his spouse. Navin asks him to attend the decision, however Kavin asks him to sit down fairly if he desires to satisfy mother.

Venba decides to ship a voice be aware to Kavin. Venba apologizes to Kavin and says that Kavin gave her the life that she will’t even think about in her dream and says that Yazhini is chargeable for all the pieces. Yazhini provoked her and made her settle for the problem, however she turned the desk and put all of the blame on her. She cries and says that she’s an orphan raised by her Chithi. She doesn’t have anybody leaving him. She says that he ought to return residence earlier than tomorrow morning, if he doesn’t come, she’s going to kill herself. She cries and waits for Kavin to hearken to her voice be aware.

Kavin and Navin attain the home. They’re exterior. Kavin says that Mallika will get blissful on seeing Navin, however he’s livid with Mallika for hiding the reality from him and going to confront Mallika. Kavin asks Navin to not come between them. Navin says that Mallika shouldn’t learn about him. He additional says that Mallika won’t settle for him as an alternative she’s going to vent out their dad’s anger on him. Kavin says that Mallika’s anger will vansish seeing her son and can settle for him. Navin says if what he says is true, she would’ve come to satisfy him and pa or instructed to him about their dad and him. Navin says that he simply desires to spend few days with their mother and asks Kavin to let him enter the household as Kavin. He’ll reside with mother as Kavin for some days. Then he’ll return to Coimbatore with these reminiscences. Navin pleads with Kavin to agree.

The episode ends.