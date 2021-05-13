Chithi 2 14th May 2021 Written Update: Navin feels guilty

Chithi 2 Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

The episode starts with Kavin and Venba looking at each other smiling. Pirivondrai Santhithen song plays in the BG. Kavin comes close to Venba. The latter shows him Thiruvallur book and will remind him that for 3 more months they have to wait. She says sorry. Kavin shouts to vent out his frustration.

Meanwhile Navin remembers Yazhini’s talk and feels bad that Yazhini is getting close to him mistaking him for Kavin. He thinks that he gets attracted towards Yazhini and also she’s very lucky for him. Other side, Yazhini is thinking about Kavin. She says that she’s unable to understand what Kavin wants. She decides to ask Kavin straightaway if he loves her not. She gets ready to leave, but stops remembering that Gowri will create a scene if she spots her. Yazhini decides to video call Kavin on his new number.

Navin gets Yazhini’s call. Navin remembers Venba’s words and cuts her call. As Yazhini keeps calling him, Navin attends the call without any other way. Yazhini shouts what he wants, in the restaurant he feeds her and spend time with her. In the house, he feeds Venba and romances her and in the night he sleeps in the guesthouse. Yazhini urges to answer him. Navin says that they will talk about it in the morning. Kavin is about to cut the call, but Yazhini asks him to wait. Yazhini apologizes for shouting at him. She says that she understands his dilemma. She asks him to take time to throw Venba completely out of his heart and then asks him to come to her. Till that she will be waiting. Navin Yawns. Yazhini says that he must be tired and asks him to sleep. She cuts the call. Navin feels guilty of cheating Yazhini. He says that he has started this and now he will put an end to this.

In the morning, Venba admires Kavin sleeping. Venba says that she’s lucky to get him as husband. She apologizes for hurting him and requests him to wait for 3 more months. She gets emotional. A tear falls on Kavin’s cheek. Venba leaves. Kavin, who is pretending to be sleeping, opens his eyes. He touches the tear and says that Venba loves him very much, but she unnecessarily accepted Yazhini’s challenge and pushed them into the trouble.

Yazhini still feels bad for shouting at Kavin (Navin) last night. She remembers that Kavin told that she’s lucky for him and decides to wake him up. On her way, Yazhini sees Venba going to the kitchen to make coffee for Kavin. Yazhini decides to not let Kavin drink Venba’s coffee.

Yazhini comes to the guestroom. She wakes Navin up. Navin gets mesmerized seeing Yazhini and smiles. He thinks that Yazhini is gorgeous and adds what’s wrong if he gets friendly with her, after all Yazhini is his uncle’s daughter. Kavin remembers Venba’s warning and gets upset. Yazhini says that he told her she’s lucky for him, so she has come to wake him up without Venba’s knowledge. Kavin blabbers that Venba sister-in-law will scold him if she will get to know. Yazhini gets shocked and asks Venba sister-in-law.

Navin realizes his mistake and covers up giving an excuse. Venba brings coffee for Navin and knocks on the door. Navin and Yazhini get tensed. Yazhini lays next to Kavin on the bed and covers herself with the bedsheet. Venba comes in and asks Navin to remove the bedsheet. Yazhini and Navin gets worried.

The episode ends.