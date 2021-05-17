Chithi 2 17th May 2021 Written Update: Venba gets emotional hearing Kavin’s confession

Chithi 2 Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

The episode starts with Venba knocking on Navin’s room door. Yazhini lies next to Navin and covers her with the bedsheet to hide from Venba. The latter come in. Venba asks Navin to get up and remove the bedsheet. Navin lies that he’s not feeling well. Yazhini is playing pinching Navin’s hip. Venba asks if Yazhini has come. Navin says no. Venba asks Navin to stay away from Yazhini else she will complain to Navin. Yazhini wonders why Venba said that she will complain about Kavin to Kavin and thinks she’s become mad.

Venba leaves from there. Navin asks Yazhini to come out. They share an eyelock while unakkena naan song plays in the BG. Navin requests Yazhini to not tell anything to Venba. Yazhini tells that she won’t tell Venba. She further says that she got confirmation that he loves her, but he’s scared of Venba for an unknown reason. She asks him to come to her leaving Venba. She leaves from there. Navin realizes that he’s falling for Yazhini and asks what’s wrong if he loves Yazhini without Venba’s knowledge. After all Yazhini is his uncle’s daughter and if he marries her, he can stay her with his mother. Navin then remembers Venba and worries that Venba will make him leave the house, if she learns about it.

Venba sadly looks at Kavin’s photo and says that he used to shower love at her, but now he’s always angry with her. Navin comes and asks what happened, why she’s upset. Venba says that Kavin has a meeting today, but he didn’t tell her about it and stays angry with her. Navin assures Venba that Kavin loves her, but due to the issues between them, he pretends to be angry with her. Venba doesn’t believe him. Navin asks where Kavin is. Venba tells he’s taking shower. Navin asks Venba to hide behind the bed.

Kavin comes out of the washroom. Navin asks why he’s always angry with Venbam Kavin asks if Venba complained to him. Navin says no. He himself noticed it. He tells that he knows about the challenge between Yazhini and Venba and asks if a marriage life is only about it. Kavin warns Navin to not talk about it. Navin tries to provoke Kavin. He asks if he’s angry with Venba, he can leave Venba to her brother’s house for three months. Kavin gets furious and shouts at Navin. He says that he loves Venba very much and can’t stay away from her. He’s pretending to be angry with her because if he acts nicely with her, he won’t be able to control himself.

Kavin asks Navin not to tell this to Venba. Navin tells that he himself confessed everything to Venba. He asks Venba to come out. Kavin looks stunned. Venba gets teary eyes. She rushes to Kavin. She kisses his forehead and hugs him. Navin closes his eyes. Navin reminds that he’s there. Venba and Kavin don’t hear him. Navin open his eyes and says if they don’t break their hug, he will go and kiss Yazhini. Kavin and Venba break their hug getting shocked. They galre at Navin while he smiles.

The episode ends.