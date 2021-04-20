Chithi 20th April 2021 Written Update: Venba meets Navin

Chithi Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.internet

The episode begins with Navin saying that his mom’s love is sufficient for him and smiles. Yazhini finds that Kavin is performing in another way and tells that Kavin doesn’t smile like this. Mallika asks Yazhini to cease bothering his son. Navin thinks it’s higher he goes to Kavin’s room. He goes upstairs and hopes to seek out the right room. In the meantime Mallika tells Yazhini that Kavin remains to be indignant with Venba and Yazhini ought to use this chance to lure him.

Kavin sees that nobody is within the corridor and slowly sneaks in. He’s is about to climb the steps. He stops listening to Mallika calling out Kavin. Mallika asks what he’s doing right here and why he modified his gown. Kavin offers some excuses. Gowri and Yazhini come there. Yazhini says that Kavin is upset with Venba, so he might not have needed to stick with Venba in a single room and should have determined to exit. Mallika remains to be confused. Yazhini asks Kavin to go.

Navin by mistake goes into Yazhini’s room. When he realizes that he’s in a room mistaken, he decides to depart, however Gowri comes there. She asks what he’s doing right here and asks if he’s not going out. Navin offers an excuse. Gowri advises Kavin (Navin) to speak to Venba and kind out their downside. Navin agrees and walks out of the room.

Different aspect Venba is crying in entrance of God’s {photograph} and asks God to carry Kavin again to her. Simply then Navin comes there. Venba takes him for Kavin and apologizes to him. She goes near hug him, however Navin steps again. Venba realizes that he’s not Kavin and asks who he’s. Kavin comes there. Venba runs to Kavin and says that somebody, who’s his look alike and entered the room and asks him to name the police. Kavin reveals that Navin is his twin brother and he met him within the seashore. His mother hid this fact from him. Navin has come to fulfill Mallika after 25 years. Navin tells how their mother and father received separated. Kavin says that Navin will spend a while with their mother and he’ll keep on this room. Kavin then tells Navin to not speak to Venba as she solely is aware of to lie. He scolds Venba. When Navin tries to calm Kavin down, Kavin asks him to thoughts his personal enterprise. Kavin angrily walks away. Navin decides to assist to reconcile Kavin and Venba.

Mallika and Yazhini have a dialogue about the best way to reap the benefits of Kavin’s anger for Venba and lure him. Mallika asks Yazhini to name Kavin for lunch. Gowri overhears them and doesn’t like what Yazhini is doing.

Different aspect, Navin is stunned that Venba appropriately came upon that he’s not Kavin and asks Venba about the identical. Venba says that she will acknowledge her husband. She says that Kavin makes use of solely Jasmine flavored fragrance as she likes Jasmine, however Navin’s fragrance odor is completely different that helped her to know that he’s not Kavin. Navin praises Venba’s smartness. Kavin asks him to talk slowly and to not use left hand. Venba learns that Navin speaks fastly and he’s left handed. Somebody knocks on the door and the trio get tensed.

The episode ends.