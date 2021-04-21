ENTERTAINMENT

Chithi 21st April 2021 Written Update: Kavin and Venba have dinner together

The episode begins with Yazhini asking Kavin to open the door. Kavin and Venba ask Navin to cover. Navin hides. Venba opens the door. Yazhini calls Kavin for lunch. She asks Venba to return too. Yazhini then says that Kavin have to be nonetheless indignant with Venba and provides that Venba did very fallacious with Kavin, she shouldn’t have challenged her and leaves. Yazhini’s shall falls over Navin and he smells it. Navin says that Yazhini can also be utilizing jasmine flavored fragrance to entice Kavin. Navin desires to eat from Mallika’s hand and asks Kavin to go downstairs in his place. Kavin agrees. Navin calls Venba as Ven and says that hereafter he’ll name her like that. Kavin asks Navin to alter his shirt, however Navin says that no want and he’ll handle if anybody questions on it.

Navin and Venba come downstairs. Yazhini asks Navin about his T-shirt. Navin provides an excuse. Navin stops Yazhini from serving him meals. Gowri asks Venba to serve him. Navin says that he is not going to eat if Venba serves and calls for for Mallika to serve him. He provides that he’s hungry. Mallika says that he can’t bear starvation and serves him meals. Venba thinks that Navin does drama to be served by his mother. Venba pretends to get indignant and says that she is going to eat in her room. Navin thinks that good planning to eat with Kavin. Yazhini notices that Venba is serving meals for 2 individuals and questions her about it. Venba blabbers that’s for Kavin. All of them look shocked. Yazhini asks what she’s blabbering Kavin is right here. Venba handles the state of affairs saying that Kavin is in her coronary heart. Gowri asks Yazhini to thoughts her personal enterprise. Venba goes upstairs with meals. Navin asks his mother to feed him. Mallika feeds meals to Navin. The latter will get emotional. He coughs and Mallika provides him water.

Kavin is ravenous and ready for Navin to carry meals. Venba comes there with meals plate. Kavin refuses to eat the meals introduced by her and taunts her. Venba blackmails Kavin to disclose Navin’s fact to Mallika. Then she says that if he doesn’t eat then he can by no means see her. Kavin provides up and agrees to have the meals. Venba smiles. Kavin begins consuming whereas Venba admires him. Enna solla yethu solla music performs within the BG. Venba says that Kavin isn’t any extra indignant together with her, so he didn’t eat onion dosa and left it for her, because it’s her favourite dish. Kavin turns his face otherside and smiles. Venba have the dosa. Ayayo nenchu alayuthadi music performs within the BG.

Venba brings the empty plates downstairs and places it within the sink. Yazhini asks Venba if she had all of the meals alone. Venba says that she had meals with Kavin which shocks Yazhini. Yazhini asks the way it’s doable, Kavin had dinner with them. Venba says that she has Kavin look alike in her room and had meals with him. Yazhini thinks that Venba is mocking her and says that if she retains appearing like that Kavin will throw out of the home. Venba says that won’t occur even in her goals and walks out of the kitchen. Venba calls Navin to return to the room to sleep, however he refuses. Gowri asks Navin to go whereas Yazhini and Mallika ask Venba to go away Kavin in peace.

The episode ends.

