Chithi 22nd April 2021 Written Update: Yazhini is elated

The episode begins with Venba asking Kavin to return to the room and leaves. Navin pretends to get annoyed and says that he regrets marrying Venba and goes upstairs. Yazhini will get glad listening to Kavin.

Venba says that Kavin and Navin can sleep within the room whereas she’s going to sleep within the corridor as she’s going to uneasy to sleep within the room with Navin’s presence. Kavin says that Venba needs that Mallika finds the reality, so she needs to sleep within the corridor. Venba denies it. Navin says that he’ll sleep within the corridor. Kavin says that nobody will sleep within the corridor. They determine that venba and Kavin will sleep on the mattress whereas Navin will sleep on the ground.

Navin wakes as much as drink water. He finds Venba isn’t within the room. Navin wakes Kavin up and says that Venba is lacking. Kavin says that she may’ve slept within the corridor. Kavin says that she’s very shy within the nature. They exit to search out her and sees her sleeping on the couch within the corridor. Kavin says that Venba is harmless and loves him very a lot, however she did a foolishness by difficult Yazhini. Navin asks Kavin to convey Venba to their room. Kavin asks Navin to go contained in the room earlier than anybody can see.

Kavin goes downstairs. Venba is pretending to sleep. She thinks Kavin refused to talk to her, however now he’s going to elevate her in his arms and feels glad. He lifts Venba in his arms and locations her on the mattress. Navin says that he’ll clear up this drawback. He says that he’ll name their mother and tells that he can stick with Venba in room and can sleep within the visitor room.

Navin calls out Mallika. Mallika comes out and asks what occurred. Navin says that he will get irritated on seeing Venba’s face and may’t sleep with Venba in a single room. Yazhini and Gowri additionally come there. Mallika asks him to sleep in her room. Yazhini intervenes and asks him to sleep in her room. Navin will get glad listening to this, however he refuses as he doesn’t need to spoil Kavin’s picture. Gowri reprimands Yazhini and asks how Kavin can stick with Yazhini, who’s single. Mallika says that this all occurring due to Kavin. Navin says that he’ll sleep within the guestroom. All of them agree and go to their respective rooms. Kavin and Venba are watching him hiding. Kavin thinks that Navin brilliantly dealt with the state of affairs. Navin wonders the place the guestroom is and slowly calls out Yazhini. Navin asks Yazhini the place the guestroom is. Yazhini tells the placement and asks if he doesn’t know. Navin diverts Yazhini saying that Yazhini appears to be like very lovely as we speak, so he received misplaced in her magnificence and forgot the place the guestroom is. He leaves. Yazhini feels elated listening to Kavin’s phrases. Kavin thinks that Navin is flirting with Yazhini and wonders what can be it final result sooner or later. Venba goes lay on the mattress and pretends to sleep once more.

Mallika asks Yazhini to arrange the guestroom for Kavin. Yazhini will get glad. She goes to Kavin(Navin) and tells him how a lot she loves him. Navin will get mesmerized seeing her. Yazhini asks to look into her eyes to understand how a lot she loves him. They share an eyelock. Nenjil Nenjil Edo Edo performs within the BG. Navin involves the truth and says that he can’t look deep into her eyes as he’s getting unusual emotions. He asks her to go and sleep. Yazhini fortunately leaves.

Navin will get his dad’s name. His dad, Mohanraj thinks that he’s in Madurai for a job. He asks how is the meals there. Navin remembers Mallika feeding him and blabbers that he had meals from his mother’s hand. Mohanraj will get puzzled. Navin covers up saying that he eate in a large number run by a lady. Navin says good night time and cuts the decision. Navin wonders how may mother hates such a candy particular person. Different facet, Kavin sees Venba sleeping and says that Navin can perceive his emotions, however Venba can’t. Venba says that she will be able to her Kavin. Kavin appears to be like on surprised.

The episode ends.