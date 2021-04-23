Chithi 23rd April 2021 Written Update: Kavin and Venba share a light moment

Chithi Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.web

The episode begins with Venba saying that regardless that Kavin pretends to hate her, she is aware of that he loves her that’s why he lifted her in his arms and introduced her to the room. Kavin says that she was pretending to sleep. Venba complains that at first of their marriage, he by no means acquired offended along with her, however now he modified. Kavin says that it’s as a result of she challenged Yazhini. Venba says that she will be able to’t again off from the problem now and asks Kavin to regulate. Kavin says it’s not straightforward to regulate. He lays on the bottom.

The morning Kavin wakes up dreaming about Venba asking Kavin to assist her to tub. Kavin says that Venba challenged Yazhini and all his desires acquired shattered. Kavin pretends to sleep seeing Venba popping out of the washroom. Venba tries to get up Kavin, however he doesn’t reply. Venba decides to let him sleep for some time. Venba begins lamenting. She says due to the problem that she gave to Yazhini, Kavin is having sleepless night time. She then says that Kavin is an excellent person who’s why he didn’t throw her out of the home for what she did. Venba recollects Kavin and Yazhini being shut and says that she doesn’t prefer it all. She then says that she felt anger everytime she sees Kavin with Yazhini and felt like slapping Kavin, however she managed her anger. Venba thinks that Kavin is sleeping now and she will be able to use this chance to slap him. Venba slaps Kavin. The latter remains to be pretending to sleep and hears Venba’s speak. Venba asks Kavin why he modified like this and punches his face. Kavin will get up shouting. He asks who hit him. Venba runs and hides. She says that it should be his desires. Kavin goes into the washroom. Venba thinks that Kavin remains to be in half sleep that’s why he believed what she mentioned. She hits herself for hitting Kavin and goes downstairs.

Yazhini will get prepared in saree to take espresso for Kavin earlier than Venba. She decides to satisfy Mallika earlier than. She takes espresso to Mallika. Yazhini asks Mallika if she had slept nicely. Mallika says that she couldn’t get sound sleep. She will be able to’t digest that due to Venba, Kavin needed to sleep within the guestroom. Mallika and Yazhini talk about to make use of Kavin’s anger for Venba in Yazhini’s favor and traps him in her love. Yazhini confidently says that she is going to seduce Kavin and make him inform that Yazhini is every part for him. Venba overhears their dialog. Venba says that Mallika and Yazhini are plotting in opposition to her, however they will by no means succeed. Venba pity Yazhini and says that Yazhini will really feel very unhealthy when she is going to get to know that she tried to seduce Navin and never Kavin.

Gowri stops Yazhini from taking espresso for Kavin. Yazhini argues with Gowri and says that she is going to take espresso for Kavin and nobody can cease her. Yazhini leaves. Gowri says that she ought to in some way cease from Yazhini life getting ruined. Gowri goes to Venba. Gowri asks Venba if she needs her husband or not. Venba says that she undoubtedly needs her husband and might by no means sacrifice Kavin. Gowri asks then why she lets Yazhini take espresso for Kavin. Venba says that it’s not a giant deal and says no matter Yazhini do to seduce Kavin, however Kavin won’t get seduced. Gowri says that males change into weak after they’re harm and fall simply for whoever comforts them. Gowri asks Venba to be alert. Venba agrees and thanks Gowri. Venba says that after her Chithi, Gowri is the one, who cares for her lot and says there’s some earlier beginning connection between them.

The episode ends.