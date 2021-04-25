Chithi 24th April 2021 Written Update: The increasing closeness between Navin and Yazhini worries Venba

Chithi Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.internet

The episode begins with Yazhini coming to Kavin’s room with espresso. She finds Kavin sleeping. She tells Kavin could be very good-looking that’s why Venba trapped him, however she won’t quit on him. She’s going to in some way seduce him. Different hand Venba says that Gowri is appropriate, she shouldn’t let Navin and Yazhini get shut. Yazhini is attempting to seduce him pondering he’s Kavin. Different aspect Navin is such a flirt. He flirts with Yazhini. Venba decides to inform the reality to Yazhini and goes to Navin’s room. Nonetheless Venba stops on the doorstep listening to Yazhini calling out Kavin. Navin wakes up from sleep. He’s shocked seeing Yazhini there. Yazhini smiles and offers him espresso. Navin fortunately takes it and begins flirting together with her. Venba hears their discuss. Venba says that Yazhini could not belief her phrase, so she decides to speak to Kavin about it.

Venba involves her room. She calls out Kavin, however he deliberately ignores her taking a look at his telephone. Venba snatches Kavin’s telephone to get his consideration which irks Kavin. Venba tells that Yazhini getting shut with Navin pondering he’s Kavin. Navin is such a flirt and he or she’s scared that something mistaken occurred with Yazhini. Kavin asks what she desires to do for that. Venba says that they need to inform Yazhini about Navin. She then provides it’s not proper to cheat Yazhini, who loves him genuinely. Kavin will get indignant and scolds Venba. He reminds her that he had informed her that nobody ought to learn about Navin. In the event that they inform Yazhini about Navin, everybody in the home will get to know the reality. Kavin has come right here to dwell with Mallika for somedays with Kavin’s identification they usually can’t break his belief by revealing the reality to Yazhini. Venba apologizes to Kavin and says that she informed like that out of the priority for Yazhini. Kavin asks Venba to cease worrying about Yazhini. He reminds her that Yazhini is the one, who ruined their happiness by making her promise.

Kavin additional says that Navin will keep right here just for few extra days. Kavin bought by no means a mom’s love and was eager for it since 25 years. Kavin says that he needs that Navin will get Mallika’ love and requests Venba to not spoil his want. Venba apologizes to Kavin. The latter asks Venba to not inform the reality Yazhini. Venba agrees. Kavin asks Venba to deliver his espresso.

In the meantime Navin is flirting with Yazhini. Gowri overhears them and will get shocked with Kavin’s habits. She decides to speak to Venba to place a full cease for it. Later Navin receives his dad, Mohnraj’s name. Mohanraj tells Navin that his good friend who cheated him 25 lakhs come house and returned the cash. Kavin is suprised and asks how this miracle occurred. Mohanraj says that Navin should’ve seen somebody’s fortunate face first within the morning, so solely this miracle occurred. Navin recollects seeing Yazhini and smiles. Mohanraj asks whom face he noticed first within the morning. Kavin says a perrot. Mohanraj asks to see that parrot first within the morning each day. He cuts the decision.

Venba made espresso for Kavin. Yazhini comes there and says it’s too late and provides that she gave Kavin espresso. Yazhini additional says that Kavin is hell indignant together with her and warns Venba to watch out and asks to keep away from moving into entrance of him. Venba agrees. Yazhini asks who this espresso is for. Venba says that she made it for Kavin, however now she informed you already gave him the espresso, so she is going to drink it going to her room. Yazhini stops Venba asks how she seems. Venba says that she seems like on a regular basis. Yazhini fortunately tells how Kavin (Navin) praised her. Venba compliments Yazhini’s look and walks away. Yazhini is shocked and wonders whether or not Venba genuinely complimented her or mocked her. Different aspect Venba says that Navin is giving false hope to Yazhini which is mistaken. Kavin might be blamed on the finish and decides to speak to Kavin about it.

The episode ends.