Chithi 27th March 2021 Written Update: Kavin learns that Venba is pretending to be injured – Miracle

Chithi twenty seventh March 2021 Written Replace
The episode begins with Mallika advising Yazhini to make the most of the tiff between Kavin and Venba. Different hand, Kavin and Ravi attain the hospital and meet the physician, who handled Venba. Kavin asks the physician if Venba was actually injured in that accident. The physician hesitates to reply and tries to show the query in the direction of him. Kavin asks her to inform the reality. He asks once more if Venba received severely injured. Ravi asks why he’s performing like Sherlock Holmes. Kavin says that Venba is performing being injured. The physician admits that Venba had solely slight accidents, however she requested her to misinform him. The physician tries to elucidate Kavin the explanation why Venba has carried out like that, however Kavin says that he doesn’t must know the explanation and walks away.
Ravi tries to motive Kavin, however he’s not within the state to hearken to him. He tells him that Venba lied to him in an effort to postpone the primary evening and hid the drugs that he gave her on a regular basis. He feels cheated. Ravi advises Kavin to know why she has carried out like that earlier than hurting her along with his phrases. She’s already harm due to his household. Kavin says that he’ll discover out, and forbids Ravi from speaking about it to Venba.
Venba places her cellphone on cost and leaves. Gowri notices this. She thinks of utilizing this chance to delete the video from the cellphone. She finds that her cellphone is secured with password, and tries totally different combos to unlock the display. Venba comes and stands behind her and says ‘Kavin’ is the password. Gowri says that she’s not attempting to unclock her cellphone. She simply prevented the cellphone from falling down. Venba says that she hasn’t understood her. She might have proven the video to Kavin, however she didn’t as a result of she desires to keep up relation along with her and Yazhini. Gowri once more says she hasn’t tried to open her cellphone and walks away. Dharma, who watches the whole lot, thinks that Venba must know the reality very quickly.
Venba is questioning why Kavin has left with out speaking to her and decides to search out out the explanation and repair it. Venba realizes that she has put the help belt in mistaken arm and modifications it. That point Kavin comes again residence and spots Venba altering the help belt and will get shocked. He enters into the home. Venba tries to speak to him. Kavin avoids her and goes upstairs. Venba cries questioning what would occur, why Kavin id performing like that.
Yazhini closes the water tank valve. She then goes to Gowri and asks her to go to the terrace and stand subsequent to the tank. Gowri appears to be like at her puzzled. Yazhini explains her plan. She says that after coming back from workplace, Kavin doesn’t come for dinner with out taking a shower. She has closed the water valve. As Kavin is already offended with Venba, he is not going to ask her assist. That point she is going to go to their room and Kavin name her(Yazhini) to test the faucet. At the moment she is going to whistle, and she or he ought to open the water tank valve. Gowri agrees and goes upstairs. She takes Mallika alongside along with her. Venba involves Kavin. The latter doesn’t take note of her. Venba appears to be like unhappy.
The episode ends.