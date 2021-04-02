Chithi 2nd April 2021 Written Update: Yazhini’s anger outburst on Gowri – Tellyexpress

Chithi 2nd April 2021 Written Update on TellyExpress.com
The episode starts with Gowri telling Venba that Yazhini took Kavin for walking, and now they’re exercising on the terrace. She further adds that Yazhini is determined to win Kavin’s love. She also supported her in the beginning, but now she finds it foolishness, and wishes Yazhini also understands it. Venba assures her that she will make Yazhini understand it, and asks her not to worry. Mallika wonders what Venba and Gowri discussing and goes to check. Gowri notices Mallika and signs Venba. She prentends to scold Venba. Mallika gets happy and leaves.
Kavin and Yazhini are shown exercising on the terrace. Yazhini comes and stands close to Kavin, and intentionally hits him with her elbow. Kavin asks her to stand a little far from him so that her hand doesn’t hit him. She jokes.
Venba brings lemon juice for Kavin. The latter notices her. He goes to Yazhini and teaches her how to lift weight in one hand. He then says that she should have first done skipping. They both do skipping with one rop. They collide and laugh. Venba fumes seeing them close. She angrily drops the juice glass. She says to Yazhini that his mom is calling her. Yazhini says that she will go later on. Mallika asks her to go now itself. Yazhini ignores her and asks Kavin to teach her how to lift weight with both hands. He agrees and teaches her. Venba shouts stop it, and says that she will complain to Mallika what they’re doing in the name of exercises. Yazhini asks to calm her down and takes her part. She says that she will win the challenge and asks her to wait and watch. She leaves. Kavin also leaves ignoring Venba. The latter feels bad.
Yazhini brings coffee for Gowri and brings food for Dharma. Gowri thinks that she can see changes in Yazhini as well, and feels happy. Yazhini feeds food to Dharma, but he doesn’t eat. Yazhini keeps requesting him to have food. After her lot of plead, he takes the food. Gowri says that she’s happy to see her taking care of his dad, and wishes that she always remains like that.
Gowri advises Yazhini to stop competing with Venba, and asks to accept Kavin and Venba’s marriage as God’s decision. Yazhini is shocked. She says that she can’t compromise in Kavin’s matter. Gowri says that Kavin is Venba’s husband and it’s not right to try to snatch him away from her. Yazhini says that she will never forgive Venba for marrying her love Kavin. Gowri asks to forget the past and move on. She will find a perfect match for her until that she can do her master degree in London. Yazhini shouts stop it. She says that she’s in war with Venba, and she will win it, and the question is she will be on whose side that time. She warns her not to talk about it again to her, else she will not spare her. She angrily walks away. Venba gets shocked seeing the way Yazhini talks to her mom.
The episode ends.