Chithi 30th March 2021 Written Update: Venba loses her temper – Tellyexpress

Chithi 30th March 2021 Written Update: Venba loses her temper

Chithi 30th March 2021 Written Update on TellyExpress.com

The episode starts with Kavin having a telephone conversation with Ravi. He indirectly taunts Venba and says that he doesn’t like to talk to her and can’t give any reason. Ravi understands what Kavin is trying to convey an idirect message to Venba. Ravi advises Kavin not to hurt Venba. Kavin scolds him and cuts the call. He walks away. Venba bursts out crying.

Kavin calls Ravi again and tells him that Venba hurt him by lying to him, so he has to act like that with her. Ravi says that there must be some strong reason for Venba doing like that. Kavin ignores his words. He asks Ravi not to tell Venba that they had met the doctor, who treated her, and cuts the call.

Kavin comes back to his room, and sits to work. Venba wonders how to convince Kavin. She remembers that Kavin teased her once saying that in the whole world the only place he likes the most is her waist and pinched her hip. Venba gets an idea. She brings a table fan. She switches it on and sits the way her waist is visible and tries to woo Kavin. The latter also starts loosing himself, but he overcomes his feelings. He switches off the fan and puts it back in its place. He thinks that he should act tough until Venba regrets her mistake.

The next morning, Venba tries to talk to Kavin. He ignores her and goes downstairs. Mallika and Gowri are having breakfast. Kavin also sits with them. He asks Yazhini to serve him breakfast. Venba also gets seated. Yazhini enquires Venba about her arm injury. Venba says that her hand is paining a lot. Kavin thinks that she’s still lying. Venba asks Kavin to feed her, as her hand pain is unbearable. Kavin doesn’t pay attention to her and pretends to watch a movie in his mobile. He indirectly taunts Venba. Venba asks again to feed her. Yazhini says that Kavin is busy with his phone, and asks if she can feed her. Gowri says that she will feed Venba. They both argue. Venba says that she will eat by herself.

Kavin says that nowadays food is very delicious, and asks who cooked it. Gowri says that Yazhini is the cook. Kavin appreciates her and asks her to cook lunch and bring it to the office. Yazhini gets overjoyed hearing this and nods ok. Kavin notices a green chilli. Venba also notices it and worries what Kavin is going to do. Kavin intentionally bites the green chili and shouts feeling the burning sensation in his mouth.

Yazhini gets worried. She asks him if he wants water or sugar. Kavin nods no. Venba gets tensed and throws the water jug away. All look at her shocked. Venba apologizes to them and walks away. Kavin thinks that he doesn’t want any secrets between them, and to teach her a lesson that he’s acting like that. He thinks that he should be sorry. Kavin washes his hand on the plate. Yazhini gives saree pallu to Kavin to wipe his hands. She herself wipes his hand with her pallu. Venba notices it and shouts. They all look shocked at Venba.

The episode ends.

