Chithi 3rd April 2021 Written Update: Gowri pours her heart out to Dharma – Tellyexpress

Chithi 3rd April 2021 Written Update: Gowri pours her heart out to Dharma

Chithi 3rd April 2021 Written Update on TellyExpress.com

The episode starts with Gowri confessing to Dharma that she had a change of heart. She tells that Venba saved her life, and that’s the tricker point for her change of heart. She further adds though she didn’t like Venba in the beginning, yet she felt a kind of affection towards her, and she doesn’t the reason. She finds Venba is her reflection, she sings the prayer song which she only knows. She then says that she’s worried that Mallika and Yazhini don’t harm Venba. Dharma coughs. Gowri goes to get water for him. Dharma thinks that he’s happy that Gowri had a change of heart, and accepted Venba.

Kavin is searching for a shirt. Venba asks him to wear the pink one. He says worst choice, and wore another shirt. Venba thinks that Kavin is angry with her for some reason, and Yazhini is taking advantage of this, and tries to get close to Kavin. Venba deliberately drops her one earring, and asks Kavin to help her find it. Kavin recollects the same kind of incident at the temple. He says that she is at home, so she can stay with one earrings.

Venba acts of having hiccups, and asks Kavin to give water. Kavin looks at her without moving to see how long she can act. Venba keeps pleading with him to give the water. He finally give her the water jar. Venba is about to take it with the injured hand. Kavin questions her that the other day she can’t eat, cover the bedsheet with her injured hand, but now she can hold the water with that hand. Venba gives an excuse. Kavin leaves from there. Venba thinks that she will not let Yazhini taking advantage of their fight.

Kavin comes downstairs, and gets seated with others to have breakfast. Yazhini serves him the breakfast. Venba gets downstairs, and watches them. Yazhini asks Venba to get seated, and serves her food. Kavin praises Yazhini’s cooking to provoke Venba. Venba says anyone can cook tasty idlis. Kavin says that the taste depends on who serves it. Yazhini is happy that Kavin likes all her dishes. Kavin starts having hiccups. Venba stands up to help him, but Yazhini asks her to sit. She says she’s here to take care of him. She gives him water, and cares him. Venba gets teary eye. Kavin thinks he also got hurt because of her lie. Gowri feels bad for Venba, while Mallika taunts Venba.

Kavin finishes the breakfast and gets ready to leave for office. He asks Yazhini to cook the lunch for him, and bring it to the office. Venba stops Kavin, and says that she heard him over phone saying there’s an important meeting today. He always said she’s a lucky charm for him, and prefers to see her coming in front him before going to the office, and asks if she can come in front of him. Kavin asks Yazhini to come in front of him. Venba gets shocked while Yazhini is elated. Yazhini comes in front of Kavin. Then she accompanies him till the gate. Kavin freezes Yazhini, and comes close to her like kissing her. Venba watches everything with teary eyes.

The episode ends.

