Chithi 5th May 2021 Written Update: Navin and Yazhini spend quality time

Chithi Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Navin sitting in the restaurant and thinking how great Kavin is, he gave his purse to him so that he can fulfill his needs. He says that he will also work hard and earn money and will take Kavin and Venba to a restaurant one day. Yazhini calls out Kavin. Navin gets shocked seeing Yazhini. Yazhini asks why he has come to the restaurant when Venba tool lunch for him.

Navin stumbles to answer. Yazhini herself gives the answer. She says that Kavin is still angry with Venba, so he doesn’t like to eat food made by her. Yazhini then asks if he will not ask her to have food with him. Navin asks her to join with him. Yazhini gets elated hearing this. Yazhini says that he has ordered her favorite food and suggests that they can share the food. Navin agrees. Yazhini wants to somehow make him feed her the food. She says that on the way she took a grandma to the hospital, so her hands are smelling medicine.

Navin asks her to wash her hands in the washroom, but Yazhini says that she prefers to take bath and asks him to have the lunch. Navin offers to feed her. Yazhini happily agrees. While Navin feeding her, Yazhini clicks their photo without Navin’s knowledge. They order falooda for dessert and share it. Navin feeds Yazhini the falooda. Yazhini clicks their photo secretly again. They finish their dessert and starts walking out. Yazhini slips and is about to fall, but Navin catches her. They share an eyelock.

Gowri is nervously pacing forth and back. Venba comes back home. Gowri asks if Kavin liked the food to which Venba says that Kavin liked the food. Gowri asks about the gift. Venba says tha Kavin accepted and asks her to make him wear it. Gowri gets glad and asks Venba to convince Kavin to sleep in their room. Venba nods ok. Once Gowri left, Venba thinks that Kavin sleeps in their room every night, but Navin will sleep in the guestroom and wonders how to manage this situation.

Yazhini gets emotional and tells Kavin (Navin) that he used to feed her when they’re kid and after that he fed her now. Navin says that after all she’s his uncle’s daughter. Yazhini tells that she call a cab to go for shopping. Navin offers to take her shopping in his car. Yazhini happily agrees. Few goons pass by that side and one of the goon slightly hits Yazhini and she falls on the car. Navin gets angry and fights the goons. Yazhini gets happy seeing Kavin’s care for her and records the fight. Yazhini asks Kavin (Navin) if he likes her so much. Navin says of course after all she’s his uncle’s daughter. Yazhini is overjoyed. They get into the car and drive off.

Mallika is tensed that Yazhini hasn’t returned home yet. Gowri tells Mallika that she’s glad Mallika cares for Yazhini. Mallika says that she likes Yazhini and wanted Yazhini to become her daughter-in-law, but Venba spoiled everything. Gowri thinks that Mallika doesn’t like Venba, because Venba is Mallika’s ennemy’s daughter. So she can’t see Venba’s goodness.

Just then Navin and Yazhini come back holding shopping bags. Gowri gets shocked seeing this while Mallika is delighted. Mallika asks Yazhini she told she’s going for shopping, but didn’t mention that she’s going with Kavin. Yazhini tells that he spotted Kavin’s car outside a restaurant and went inside to meet him and they both had lunch together. Yazhini then shows the sarees that Kavin selected for her.

The episode ends.