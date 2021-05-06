Chithi 6th May 2021 Written Update: Venba gets shocked seeing the photos of Navin feeding Yazhini

Chithi Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Yazhini showing to Mallika the sarees that Kavin bought for her. She shows one saree and says that she’s going to wear this saree when she will visit the temple with Kavin. Mallika says that Kavin’s choices have improved. Navin realizes that Mallika indirectly taunts him with Venba and decides to escape from there. Kavin says that he’s tired, so going to rest in his room. He goes upstairs. Yazhini tells Mallika that she will tell why Kavin got tired. Mallika gets curious while Gowri is shocked.

Yazhini tells about what all happened in the restaurant including Kavin feeding food to her. Yazhini shows the photos she clicked secretly while Kavin feeding her. Gowri recalls Venba telling her that Kavin enjoyed the food made by her. Mallika reminds Yazhini that she didn’t tell yet why Kavin is tired. Yazhini tells that Kavin fought with the goons, who teased her, so he got tired. Gowri feels relieved hearing this. Mallika says that Yazhini’s time is good now, they should use this opportunity and make Venba leave the house.

Meanwhile Navin phones Venba and tells that Yazhini suddenly came to the restaurant where he went to have lunch, so he fed her food and also took her for shopping. Venba gets upset hearing this. Venba asks Navin to remember that he’s acting as Kavin and Kavin taking risks for his sake. Navin says ok and cuts the call.

Gowri is lamenting in front of Dharma. Gowri says that she advised Venba considering her as daughter. She even bought a watch so that Venba gift Kavin and sort out their differences. However she lied to her that Kavin had her food and he asked Venba to wear the watch around his wrist, but everything is a lie. Kavin didn’t eat the lunch prepared by Venba instead he had lunch with Yazhini. Gowri decides to confront Venba.

Venba is in her room talking to Kavin’s photo and kissing it. Gowri comes and there and accuses Venba of lying to her. Gowri questions Venba if Kavin had the lunch. Venba nods yes. Gowri calls it a lie. Gowri then questions about the watch. Venba stumbles to answer. Gowri scolds Venba for lying to her and shows the photos that Yazhini clicked. Venba gets shocked seeing the photos and realizes that Gowri is angry seeing the photos of Navin and Yazhini. Gowri says that Kavin took Yazhini for shopping and he fought with goons for Yazhini. Gowri further says that Kavin is a good person, but Venba hurt him. She forced Kavin to stay away from her for the promise’s sake that’s why Kavin is slowing falling for Yazhini. Gowri advises Venba to apologize to Kavin and forget the promise and lead a happy life with Kavin. Venba thinks that Gowri cares so much for her, but she can’t tell Gowri the truth about Navin. Gowri says that she never worried for Yazhini as much she’s worrying for Venba. She feels pity for her and asks to save her life. Gowri leaves from there. Venba gets emotional.

Venba comes to Navin. Venba shouts at Navin for getting close with Yazhini. Venba says that everyone thinks that he’s Kavin and Kavin would never feed Yazhini nor take her for shopping. Venba further says that Yazhini clicked their photos and showed to the family. Navin tries to defend himself saying that he didn’t expect Yazhini will come to the restaurant. Venba says that his behavior is increasing the love Yazhini has for Kavin and is giving false hope to Yazhini. She’s trying hard to change Yazhini’s heart and requests Navin not to do anything will increase Yazhini’s love for Kavin. Navin feels guilty.

