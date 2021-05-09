Chiyangal Movie World Television Premiere Check WTP Date Time & Channel Name

ENTERTAINMENT

Zee Thirai becomes quite astute when it comes to entertaining its viewers. The channel has recognised as one of the prime sources of entertainment comes with all kind of movies to its audience. So, like always this time as well it is coming to make your weekend fill with mass entertainment and some real fun. According to the latest small-screen reports, this time the channel is coming with Chiyangal World Television Premiere to keep its audience amused throughout the complete weekend. Obtain all the further details including Chingyal WTP Date, Day, and Timings.

The World Television Premiere of Chiyangal will hit your television screen on 9th May 2021, Sunday at 9 PM only on Zee Thirai. The movie is narrating the story of a bunch of a seven senior citizen who is close friends and quite popular in the entire village. They are free spirit people and live life on their own terms. They all are kind-hearted and still full of courage and life. They all go to Chennai from their village to fulfil one of their dreams. But destiny has planned something else for them.

  • Movie: Chiyangal
  • Channel: Zee Thirai
  • Date & Day: 9th May 2021, Sunday
  • Timings: 9 PM

Chiyangal was released on 25 December 2020 along with mixed to a negative review from the audience. It also got a favourable response from a special sort of audience. But it received a wonderful rating of 8 out of 10 stars from one of the prestigious source IMDB. The movie centres around old people and their dream and such age audience are quite rare in theatres. So because of the lack of the audience. But still, it managed to collect decent figures due to its emotional plot and wonderful performance of all the lead stars in the movie. It also received the advantage of the Pongal festival at the time of its release.

Chiyangal is directed & written by Vaikarai Balan. The movie is financed by Karikalan K.L. under its own production banner. The film is edited by Prakash Mabbu whereas the cinematography of the movie is done by Babukumar. I.E. The music is composed by Muthmil. Chiyangal cast Nalinikanth, Risha, and Kundrai Vaenden in the leading roles. So, seize the entertainment this Sunday at 9 PM on Zee Thirai with the WTP of the movie. Stay tuned with Social Telecast for more information and all the latest updates on Chiyangal World Television Premiere.


