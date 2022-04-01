Chocolate lovers warned over Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt scam WhatsApp message

Make sure you don’t get caught up in the new scam (Photo: Graeme Robertson/Getty Images)

Once we start getting closer to a big holiday, such as Easter now on the horizon, it’s not uncommon to see a sudden surge in messages and messages from scammers trying to get their hands on your personal information.

The latest fraudulent message that could see you stealing your identity has started doing the rounds on WhatsApp – this is what you need to know.

What is scam?

Many people have taken to social media to share screenshots of messages to warn people about this ongoing scam on WhatsApp.