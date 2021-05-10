Choreographer Shabina Khan Shares The First Picture With Her Children And Gives A Powerful Message On Adoption : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Choreographer Shabina Khan needs no introduction. The ace dance maestro’s choreography is the reason behind the popularity of some iconic songs from films like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Tubelight, Dabangg 3, and the much-awaited Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. However, she surprised everyone by reflecting an unknown side of her personality, by sharing the first glimpse of her adopted kids.

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Khan took to social media and introduced her son, Azaan Alborz and daughter, Ariana Dua to everyone. Shabina shared her thought behind taking such a big decision, “Adopting children and giving them love is service to God. It is the most beautiful and fulfilling experience,” she said.

The choreographer even pointed out the changes in her life after becoming a mother to the duo. “My life took a complete turn when my children came into it. For a workaholic like me, it was a very big change. Both me and my husband took time off from work to develop a bond with our children, and even that process was magical.”

Shabina even said that every family should encourage adoption as it serves humanity. “I want biological kids, but that shouldn’t stop me from adopting, and I urge everyone to consider giving it a serious thought too. This is a true symbol of humanity,” Khan concluded.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.