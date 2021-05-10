ENTERTAINMENT

Choreographer Shabina Khan Shares The First Picture With Her Children And Gives A Powerful Message On Adoption : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Choreographer Shabina Khan needs no introduction. The ace dance maestro’s choreography is the reason behind the popularity of some iconic songs from films like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Tubelight, Dabangg 3, and the much-awaited Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. However, she surprised everyone by reflecting an unknown side of her personality, by sharing the first glimpse of her adopted kids.

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Khan took to social media and introduced her son, Azaan Alborz and daughter, Ariana Dua to everyone. Shabina shared her thought behind taking such a big decision, “Adopting children and giving them love is service to God. It is the most beautiful and fulfilling experience,” she said.

Choreographer Shabina Khan shares the first picture with her children and gives a powerful message on adoption

The choreographer even pointed out the changes in her life after becoming a mother to the duo. “My life took a complete turn when my children came into it. For a workaholic like me, it was a very big change. Both me and my husband took time off from work to develop a bond with our children, and even that process was magical.”

Shabina even said that every family should encourage adoption as it serves humanity. “I want biological kids, but that shouldn’t stop me from adopting, and I urge everyone to consider giving it a serious thought too. This is a true symbol of humanity,” Khan concluded.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Related Items:

Most Popular

76
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
52
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
23
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
23
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
21
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top