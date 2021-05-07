Choti Sardaarni Today’s Written Episode May 7th 2021 Update: Sarabjeet Worries About Meher







In the latest episode of Choti Sardaarni, you will watch, Meher getting angry and says that she does not know anybody and she will leave this house. On this Sarabjeet goes to the doctor and asks why she is behaving like this and what happened with her. On this doctor tells him that Meher has lost all of her memory and this is the reason that she is behaving strangely with you and everyone, she does not even know about herself. Sarabjeet gets worried about her situation he asks the doctor “is there any solution to make her situation well as before”.

As we have watched in every family drama, the doctor replies that the only thing that can make her situation good as before is your love, only your love and affection save her and if you will take care of her she will be fine soon. They then tell him that her mental health will go worse. As you all must be in the swim that all the problems that are coming in Meher and Sarabjeet’s life is an accident that happened just because of Sandhya. Back to the episode, there Meher’s condition gets worse she gets worried about her identity, she feels uneasy.

As Meher feels uneasy with every moment, somewhere or other she is facing more loss after her every step. Meher denies identifying everyone she says she does not know these kids and she does not have a husband. The thing that all the viewers are about to watch is, Meher and Sarabjeet will be strangers from now and that too while living under the same roof. Some differences will come between them.

In the next scene, Harleen comes and asks what is going there. what happened with her? Sarabjeet replies “I really don’t know what happened with her, and how can her entire memory lost”. Meanwhile, Sarabjeet gets more worried about Meher, on this Harleen consoles him saying she will be perfectly fine soon, believe in god Waheguru will bless her, but you have to be fine because from now on you will have to take care of her.

Sarabjeet further says the only thing I have is hope except this I’ve nothing. However, Sarabjeet tries harder to make her remember that their past was too good and lovely with each, they have golden memories, and the episode ends here. In the upcoming episode, Sarabjeet will try harder to make her realize him and their past. Stay tuned to get all the latest updates on the show.