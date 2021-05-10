ENTERTAINMENT

Choti Sardarni 10th May 2021 Written Episode Update

Telly Updates

Choti Sardarni 10th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Scene 1
Sarab says to Meher I am sorry on di’s behalf. Meher says sorry for what? Sarab says after the arguement? Meher says why would I have an argument with di? Harleen and Sarab are confused. Meher plays with the kidsa s if everything is normal. Sarab says there’s something wrong.

Scene 2
At night, Meher sleeps with the kids. Sarab recalls how she keeps forgetting everything. She forgot their anniversary. Sarab says there’s something wrong. Sarab calls a doctor. He says Meher’s behavior is weird. Can you please come and see her tomorrow? He says sure.

Scene 3
Yuvi asks Jeeto to make him wear shoes. Jeeto says can’t you wear shoes? Kulwant says Jeeto are you blind? Yuvi isn’t wearing pants. Meher says why are you in such a hurry? Yuvi says Param and Karan got selected in the team. Meher bua has planned a party. Meher and kids come to pick Yuvi. Kulwant says wear your pants. Everyone laughs. Kulwant meets Meher and the kids.

The doctor comes to meet Sarab. Sarab says Meher has gone out with kids for breakfast so I thought this is the right time to discuss. She says tell me all that has happened. Meher comes to the restaurant and says I planned a surprised breakfast for you all.. She comes in and the table is decorated. The kids surprise her instead. They say happy Mother’s day mama. Param says we got all the arrangements done. Karan says we booked a table. Seher says and got cake and candle. Meher says thank you so much. She hugs the kids and cuts the cake. Meher sees the Yuvi is upset.

