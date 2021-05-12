Choti Sardarni 12th May 2021 Written Episode Update

Choti Sardarni 12th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Scene 1

Meher sings a lullaby, she forgets it. The kids continue it for her. Meher smiles and hugs them. Meher falls asleep with them.

Sarab comes and sits next to Meher. He says when you get a kiss before bed tea, the taste of tea doubles.. He comes close to kiss Meher. Meher shoves him.. She gets scared. Meher shouts who are you? Sarab is confused. Meher says where am I? Sarab is confused. Meher says who are you? Where am I? Sarab says listen.. Meher says stay away. She says what is this place? Meher picks a vase and says stay there. If you come near me I will smash your head. She throws the vase at him. He says bandri ji.. Meher says how dare you to call me bandri. I am Atari’s lioness. Sarab recalls what doctor Naina said. Meher picks her dupatta. Sarab says it’s not what you think. Meher says you sedated me? What did you do to me? How did I come here? Who are you? Did you kidnap me? sarab says do I look like a kidnapper? Why would I bring you tea and bring you to this house? Meher says what did you mix in this? He says milk water and tea. Meher says don’t act smart. What did you mix in it? Meher says drink it then.

