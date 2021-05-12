ENTERTAINMENT

Choti Sardarni 12th May 2021 Written Episode Update

Telly Updates

Choti Sardarni 12th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Scene 1
Meher sings a lullaby, she forgets it. The kids continue it for her. Meher smiles and hugs them. Meher falls asleep with them.

Sarab comes and sits next to Meher. He says when you get a kiss before bed tea, the taste of tea doubles.. He comes close to kiss Meher. Meher shoves him.. She gets scared. Meher shouts who are you? Sarab is confused. Meher says where am I? Sarab is confused. Meher says who are you? Where am I? Sarab says listen.. Meher says stay away. She says what is this place? Meher picks a vase and says stay there. If you come near me I will smash your head. She throws the vase at him. He says bandri ji.. Meher says how dare you to call me bandri. I am Atari’s lioness. Sarab recalls what doctor Naina said. Meher picks her dupatta. Sarab says it’s not what you think. Meher says you sedated me? What did you do to me? How did I come here? Who are you? Did you kidnap me? sarab says do I look like a kidnapper? Why would I bring you tea and bring you to this house? Meher says what did you mix in this? He says milk water and tea. Meher says don’t act smart. What did you mix in it? Meher says drink it then.

Update in Progress

Update Credit to: Atiba

Related Items:

Most Popular

81
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
58
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
33
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
28
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
27
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
27
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
26
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
26
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
25
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top